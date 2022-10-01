PM lays foundation stone and dedicates various projects worth over Rs 6,900 cr in Ambaji, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that respect for women is ingrained in our culture and power of women is central to all government schemes. The PM was addressing a public rally after the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than 6,900 crore rupees in Ambaji.

PM said the projects launched at Ambaji will have a transformational impact on the region. The upcoming Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Rail line will boost tourism activities and benefit the marble industries of the region. PM said due to the sincere efforts of 20 years, the face of Banaskantha has changed. Sujlam-Sufalam scheme and drip irrigation, waters of River Narmada have played a major role in changing the situation. He urged the people to work together to achieve the dream of a developed India in the coming 25 years.

The PM laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited Taranga Hill – Abu Road rail line. The PM dedicated and laid the foundation stone for more than 60 thousand houses under various housing schemes. He also laid the foundation stone for the new Ambaji Bypass Road. PM also launched the CM Gau Vansh Poshan Yojana today and inaugurated the Mitha-Tharad-Deesa-Lakhni road constructed at a cost of Rs 85 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, and minister of state for railway Darshana Jardosh BJP State President CR Patil were present on the occasion.

Later, PM will offer prayers at Ambaji temple and perform Maha Aarti at Gabbar, in Ambaji.

Earlier, PM held a road show in Ambaji. A large number of people gathered to greet PM Modi flower petals were also showered to welcome PM Modi in the religious town of Ambaji.