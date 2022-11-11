PM Gati Shakti to create seamless connectivity across India, help common man and industry – Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that the objective of the PM Gati Shakti Mission is to transform connectivity infrastructure in India. He was speaking at the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India from November 11-12, 2022 at Varanasi.

The conference was jointly inaugurated today by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on PM Gati Shakti Mission, Shri Goyal said the project would bring synergy among the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by different ministries. Several Ministries of the government have been brought on one platform under this Mission. These include Railways, Roads and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Telecommunication, Power, Shipping and Civil Aviation.

The minister appreciated the work done related to the Inland Waterways under PM Gati Shakti Mission. He said that this government had faced many challenges in the last eight and a half years, and added that the credit for turning these challenges into opportunities goes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is only due to his forward thinking and right guidance, many ministries are now working cohesively today. PM Gati Shakti Yojana has been made possible under the PM’s able leadership and guidance.

Shri Goyal said that the Prime Minister believes that if any country has to develop, then it is essential to improve the infrastructure. There have been major transformations in providing basic amenities such as toilets, pucca houses, electricity, digital technology among many other things. Number of airports and ports has also doubled, he highlighted.

He highlighted that hardly any country in the world has a plan as holistic as Gati Shakti. This program will result in seamless connectivity across the country, benefitting the industry, trade as well as the common man. It will cut down Logistic cost and reduce the time of transportation of goods. Land records have also been added under this scheme, which will accelerate the speedy completion of any project.