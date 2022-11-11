India to play a significant role in shaping the future of technology in the world: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said that India which takes over G20 presidency soon, will play a key role in shaping the technology and digitalization of the world.

Addressing the CII Madhya Pradesh Conclave on Digital Acceleration in Indore, the Minister said, “Technology and digitalisation are going to play a significant role in shaping of the economies, the trades and the multipolar world of the future and India which takes over G20 presidency soon, is sitting there in a sweet spot, to play a significant role in the shaping of that future.”

He said post Covid, India has fared way better than other major countries of the world. “The report card of India shows that we have come out with great marks–200 crore vaccinations, fastest growing economy, highest FDI, while for others it has been unprecedented inflation, recession, lockdowns and shutdowns.”

Stating that technology, Digital India, use of technology in government has kept India’s economy chugging on track, the Minister said, this has been possible because the Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working on the lines of a Team India Model, in partnership with states and local governments to ensure that India Techade of opportunities are available to all young Indians across the country in all Tier 2 and 3 cities and villages too.

The Minister said there is already a wave of opportunities for innovation and startups in India and has reached all smaller cities like Indore too.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar reached Indore earlier today. Shri Shankar Lalwani, MP, Indore, Shri Sawan Laddha, Secretary, Invest Indore and Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis University of Apllied Sciences, Indore, and several people of Indore welcomed him at the airport.

He attended the Pride of Madhya Pradesh Awards event organized by Sansad Seva Sakalp and Invest Indore and felicitated 75 IT and ITES companies of the state.

Later in the evening, the Minister attended as the Chief Guest at the Convocation ceremony at the Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore. He left for New Delhi this evening.