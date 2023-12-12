PM extends best wishes to all those athletes taking part in the First Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi,12th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi extended best wishes to all those athletes who are taking part in the First Khelo India Para Games.

Responding to the X post of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur wherein he has informed about the commencement of First Khelo India Para Games in Delhi, the Prime Minister said in a X post;

“As the First Khelo India Para Games begin, my best wishes to all those athletes who are taking part. It is a monumental step towards inclusion and empowerment!”