New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Nikhat Zareen for Gold Medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship. He also congratulated Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said :

“Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition.”