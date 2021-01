New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab leaves our cultural world poorer. He was a doyen of music, a stalwart of creativity whose works endeared him to people across generations. I have fond memories of interacting with him. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

