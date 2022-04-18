PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of eminent Odia musician and singer Prafulla Kar

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of eminent Odia musician and singer Prafulla Kar.

Shri Modi has said that Prafulla Kar Ji will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”