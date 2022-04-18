Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287935. Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 17th April
New Positive Cases: 13
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 8
Local contacts: 5
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Balangir: 2
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Kendrapada: 2
5. Khurda: 2
6. Puri: 1
7. Sambalpur: 3
8. Sonepur: 1
New recoveries: 11
Cumulative tested: 31065665
Positive: 1287935
Recovered: 1278652
Active cases: 107