India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.54 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 Cr (1,86,54,94,355) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.43 Cr (2,43,55,282) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,62,532 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404362 2nd Dose 10008336 Precaution Dose 4600509 FLWs 1st Dose 18414332 2nd Dose 17526051 Precaution Dose 7142520 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 24355282 2nd Dose 171544 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57887693 2nd Dose 40464152 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555263343 2nd Dose 472819549 Precaution Dose 37140 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202851927 2nd Dose 186818486 Precaution Dose 125392 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126814564 2nd Dose 116368094 Precaution Dose 13421079 Precaution Dose 2,53,26,640 Total 1,86,54,94,355

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 11,542. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,985 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,10,773.

2,183 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,61,440 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.21 Cr (83,21,04,846) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.83%.