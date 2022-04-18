India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.54 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 Cr (1,86,54,94,355) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.43 Cr (2,43,55,282) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,62,532 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10404362
2nd Dose 10008336
Precaution Dose 4600509
FLWs 1st Dose 18414332
2nd Dose 17526051
Precaution Dose 7142520
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 24355282
2nd Dose 171544
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57887693
2nd Dose 40464152
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555263343
2nd Dose 472819549
Precaution Dose 37140
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202851927
2nd Dose 186818486
Precaution Dose 125392
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126814564
2nd Dose 116368094
Precaution Dose 13421079
Precaution Dose 2,53,26,640
Total 1,86,54,94,355

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 11,542. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,985 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,10,773.

 

2,183 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,61,440 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.21 Cr (83,21,04,846) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.83%.

 

