Piyush Goyal visits Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Los Angeles

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today said that BAPS Swaminarayan temple was doing great service to the society all over the world. He was addressing Indian Community after a visit to the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Los Angeles.

Expressing his admiration at the beauty of the Shree Swaminarayan temple complex in Los Angeles and conveying his congratulations on the completion of 10 years of its existence, the Minister said that the presence of the temple was very befitting to the significant presence of Indians in the area and the contribution of Indians to the development and growth of the area of Los Angeles.

Paying his tributes to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his centennial birth anniversary, he said that this was a very special occasion for all of us around the world who have received his blessings and learnt goodness from him. Reminiscing that he has had the privilege of having a special bonding with Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji’s various programs over the years, Shri Goyal said that he also got a chance to actively participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Mumbai many years ago.

Shri Goyal said that he has always had the good fortune of visiting Shree Swaminarayan temples across the world and added that the temple in Los Angeles was very unique and beautifully planned and executed. The feeling of spirituality one experiences when visiting this temple in itself is very unique, he said.

The Minister observed that the contribution of BAPS in keeping Hindus together and keeping the spirit of Hinduism glowing and flowing all around the world is invaluable. He opined that when people moved out of India and experience the material facets of life, the, the next generation was observed to lose the connect to the motherland. But wherever Swaminarayan temple has come up, spirituality flourishes there and the next generation retains its connect with the motherland. They inculcate very good habits and practices. Therefore, this institution is doing great service to the society at large all over the world, he said.

Underscoring that Swaminarayan Bhagwan has always believed in humanity and spirituality and in service to society, Shri Goyal said that his teachings focussed on our role in giving back to the humanity at large. The wonderful teachings of gyan, bhakti and shraddha that Swaminarayan has taught us and Pramukh Swami Maharaj has propagated will remain with all of us. Hi