Piyush Goyal inaugurates Public Systems Lab (PSL) at IIT Delhi

New Delhi : Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textile Shri Piyush Goyal said, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his address yesterday articulated the making of a developed nation and gave a clarion call of Jai Anusandhaan, as one of the important pillars for becoming a developed India. Referring to the PM’s clarion call of Jai Anusandhaan, Shri Goyal said, “What better way than to launch the Public Systems Lab on the first day of entering into Amrit Kaal”. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Public Systems Lab at IIT Delhi.

The Minister said, “Public systems lab can play a vital role in multiple ways. Public food procurement and distribution are crucial programmes in which this innovation can contribute immensely”. “Public Systems lab is a perfect example of innovation that will contribute towards the development of our nation and rid the country of corruption by bringing in efficiency in the Public Distribution System”.

Speaking about the Government’s thrust on Innovation and use of innovative solutions in making the public delivery system more effective and efficient, Shri Goyal said, “through Government initiatives like PMGKAY, India has been a role model for the world in dealing with food security in the wake of the pandemic. Despite the massive pandemic, Government through One Nation, One Ration Card ensured food security for all”.

Complimenting IIT Delhi and the World Food Programme for setting up the Public Systems Lab, Shri Goyal said the research work being done will showcase to the world India’s use of technology and innovation for making the public delivery system more efficient and effective.

Calling upon youth to contribute in making of a developed and prosperous India, Shri Goyal said, “Today India is talked of in the world as an emerging superpower, as a nation of Startups, a nation of innovators, a nation meeting its SDGs in advance. This is possible when young minds come up with innovative ideas that contribute to the development of India”.

The launch of Public Systems lab (PSL) will greatly impact citizens, and deliver significant benefits for academia and other stakeholders. The lab will use knowledge of Operations Research, AI, Data Science etc to solve critical problems that are vital for improving the lives of crores of people. It will work in the field of Food, Health, Transportation & Good Governance. The current focus is optimising Food Supply Chains and Public Transport