Piyush Goyal addresses traders’ fraternity on National traders’ day

New Delhi : Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles Piyush Goyal has lauded the contribution of traders in Indian economy. He said, traders are the backbone of the country’s economy and financial powers. Virtually addressing the traders’ fraternity on the occasion of National traders’ day today, he said traders are the true ambassadors of Brand India. He asked the traders to push for the PM’s clarion call for “Vocal for Local” and become ambassadors of brand India.

Goyal said that India is becoming a global platform for goods and services and asked traders to become Atmanirbhar on all fronts of commerce and trade. He also stressed that trade is not an exchange of goods but is an exchange of culture, goodwill and trust also. The key to it is Quality and productivity. The minister also stressed on ensuring sale of quality products to achieve the above goals.

The Minister assured full support to the trader community from Government and asked traders to bring violations in law to notice of the Government. He said government is committed to protect traders and small entrepreneurs. He said Government is working towards simplifying legal metrology and creating a single window online system to stop harassment of traders. Shri Piyush Goyal urgedtraders to boost Swarojgar, Swadeshi & Sugam Vyapar.

Shri Goyal lauded the role of traders during Covid Pandemic. He said during the last 15-16 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, traders specially, in the remote area served people’s need by ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential goods in every nook and corner of the country. He urged the traders to adhere to all Covid 19 protocols in their day today life and asked them to get both doses of COVID Vaccination.