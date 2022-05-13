Pilot project for Skilling tribal youth launched today from Bhopal, MP

New Delhi :Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp starts with the empowerment of rural youth. The road to Atmanirbhar Bharat travels through Atmanirbhar Villages. Today’s launch of the Rural Tribal Technical Training Program is a small step in this direction, said Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the launch of Pilot Project for Skilling Tribal Youth – Rural Tribal Technical Training at the Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance CRISP, Bhopal.

The pilot project envisages training for about 250 beneficiaries of 17 clusters of 17 districts selected from 6 states of India – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Odisha and will be organized at Vikas Bharti, Gumla, Jharkhand.

Training will be provided to the beneficiaries in 5 disciplines- electrical and solar energy, agricultural mechanization, e-governance, plumbing and masonry, two wheeler repair and maintenance. This training will also enable the youth to start their own business, thus generating more employment opportunities for other youth as well.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Minister highlighted the importance of Skilling in Post Covid – New World Order. The Covid pandemic has led to disruptions in traditional supply chains of electronics & digital products. The world is now looking for a trusted partner. As the world now looks towards India, we need to skill our youth to emerge as Global Skills Hub, he added.

Launching the Rural Tribal Technical Training Program (Grameen Udhyami Project) of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, he said that the government is giving priority to skilling as an important aspect to provide more opportunities to rural youth and to strengthen local village economies.

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship has already build up an extensive network of ITIs, JSSs, PMKKs, PMKVY, apprenticeships and is transforming lives of youth through more than 4500 skilling programs being offered by it, the Minister said.

Extensive training with multiple skills will be extended to 50,000 to one lakh students in 50 tribal districts in the coming years, the Minister added.