Piaggio Vehicles launches the all-new Apé Xtra LDX, Mileage Ka Boss!

Pune : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles, announced the launch of the all-new Apé Xtra LDX. Available in CNG, the new Apé Xtra LDX is a Cargo Three Wheeler with a long 5.5ft deck with best in class fuel efficiency and lowest operating costs.

It has the trusted and proven 230cc, air-cooled, naturally-aspirated engine with 3-valve technology, which promises high pulling power, superior working efficiency, and low cost of maintenance.

The new Apé Xtra LDX comes with a slew of upgrades making it the best choice for customers:

Increased grade ability to 26% allowing easy plying on flyovers and hilly terrains

Tubeless tyres for higher efficiency and stress-free driving

Higher torque of 17.1Nm to effortlessly carry extra load

Best-in-class mileage of 40km/kg of CNG

Max speed of 56kmph, resulting in faster turnaround

Extra headroom for driver comfort

Super warranty of 36 months or 1,00,000 kms ensuring low maintenance costs

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our revolutionary Apé is a fuel-agnostic brand, committed to providing our customers with the most suitable options for their needs. Whether it’s CNG, LPG, Diesel, Petrol, or Electric, we have a product that caters to all. We believe in giving our customers the freedom to choose the variant that works best for them, and we are proud to offer a range of options that are reliable, efficient, and innovative. I am happy to announce the introduction of the new Apé Xtra LDX to our offering and am sure that customers will get the best value out of it.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Sagar, Executive Vice President CV Domestic Business (ICE) and Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Apé Xtra LDX has been developed in response to the customer requirements seeking a product which is easy to maintain, has low operating costs and caters to their varied requirements. Based on this insight, our R&D developed the high-quality Apè Xtra LDX which gives the best returns to our entrepreneurial customers by being extremely fuel efficient and providing the best mileage. With the new Xtra LDX, customers can experience it’s great pulling power at faster speeds, and have least economical operations due to savings on fuel costs. We are confident this product will enable increased earnings for our customers due to it’s lower operating and maintenance costs and thereby, ensure high profitability for them.”

The Apé Xtra LDX is launched with a price range starting from ₹ 2,51,586 (ex-Maharashtra) and will be available at all Piaggio dealerships in India.