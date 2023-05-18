Oriana Power successfully commissions a 2.7MWp single-rooftop solar power plant in Haryana

New Delhi : Oriana Power, among India’s fastest-growing solar energy solution providers, has today announced the successful commissioning of a 2.7 MWp single rooftop solar power plant at the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) refinery in Panipat, Haryana, making it one of the largest projects in the state. The project has been commissioned for Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited (ISRPL), a joint venture between the IOCL and Trimurti Holding Corporation. It has been completed in a record time of three months.

The IOCL refinery rooftop solar power plant will generate approximately 3.8 million units of clean electricity annually and support the State Government’s plan to harness the potential of renewable energies systematically. Spread over an area of 19000 sq. metre and powered by ~5500 solar panels, the project will generate enough green power to avoid 3,232 tons of CO2 emissions annually (equivalent to planting 3.9 lac trees annually).

“With nearly 330 sunny days in a year, Haryana has great potential for solar energy production, making it one of the fastest growing states when it comes to solar energy production in North India. Harnessing the untapped and inexhaustible solar energy potential would be ushering in the required ‘energy mix’ and reduce the emission of CO2 and other toxic gases significantly,” adding, “Through this project, we are not only helping the Government of Haryana meet its renewable energy targets but are also contributing towards reducing the carbon footprint and promoting sustainable development in the state. The project is expected to increase energy efficiency in the state and create employment opportunities within the local communities, thereby contributing to the local economy and livelihood. We want to thank IOCL for choosing us as their preferred partner on a mission to increase the renewable energy footprint in the total power mix and reduce carbon emissions on account of power generated from fossil fuel-based power plants,” said Anirudh Saraswat, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Oriana Power.

This is the 8th project by Oriana Power in the state, following the completion of ESI hospital, Ajeet industries , sledgehammer oil tools, Modern Delhi public school and NGK Spark plugs in the past couple of years. The project scope included engineering, procurement and construction of the floating solar power plant and a two-year contract for operation and maintenance services.

Last month, Oriana Power successfully commissioned a novel 800kW AC/1MWp DC floating solar power plant at Dabok Mines of Udaipur, Rajasthan, making it the first such plant in the state. The project has been commissioned for Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement.

The Indian solar energy market is expected to record a CAGR of more than 8% during 2023-28. According to a recent report, India’s solar energy capacity has grown from 6.76 GW in 2016 to an impressive 54 GW in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.39%. This significant growth demonstrates India’s commitment to clean energy and its potential as a leader in the global fight against climate change.