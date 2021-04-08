Piaggio to provide vaccination to all its employees and their immediate family members

Pune: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, , Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wh sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has announced that they will be providing vaccination to all its employees, their immediate family members and the communities residing enclosed in the plant manufacturing catchment area. The cost of vaccination will be borne by Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

As part of its social commitment, PVPL has tied up with a private hospital to provide vaccination in Pune and the Baramati plant. PVPL will provide reimbursement for vaccination to all their Regional office employees and their immediate family members. As a responsible corporate social citizen, PVPL will soon be providing ventilators to one of the public hospital of the Sahyadri group in Pune to help them upgrade the infrastructure in these trying times. In the past, PVPL has proactively provided 500 migrant workers from Pune and Baramati and 11,000 auto driver families with dry food kits. Furthermore, PVPL has provided Pune’s Government Hospital with sanitisation facilities. It also supported the establishment of a 30-bed isolation center in the Baramati government hospital for COVID-19 patients. The company also extended its support to the families of 100 waste pickers in Pune by providing them with PPE kits. In addition, PVPL has provided PPE kits and other necessary equipment to a government hospital in Pune including facilities for continuing the public education programme.

Mr. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the local government to provide our relentless support and help them increase the pace of vaccination. As a socially responsible organisation we attach great value to the overall well-being of our employees. We aim to provide our staff and their family members with full assistance during the pandemic. With this drive of vaccination we continue to make the health and welfare of both our staff, their families and neighbouring community a priority.”

Mr. Pooja Bansal, Head HR, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “Piaggio has always been proactive when it comes to the health of its employees and their family members. This vaccination drive is part of our commitment to our employees for ensuring their physical and emotional well-being in difficult times like this. We have tied up with professional hospitals for administering this vaccine at all our manufacturing facilities in Baramati , Corporate office in Pune and 17 regional offices across the country.”