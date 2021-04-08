FC Goa announces squad for the 2021 AFC Champions League

Hyderabad: FC Goa has submitted their squad for the upcoming Champions League campaign to the AFC comprising of 28 players. The Gaurs begin their historic maiden voyage into continental club competition on April 14, 2021 when they take on Qatar’s Al-Rayyan.

As per the rules, All clubs are allowed to have no more than four foreign players in their squad. Out of this, one of them must belong to an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association country. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria.

Forward Igor Angulo and midfielder Alberto Noguera miss out from amongst the Club’s foreign contingent that played in the Indian Super League. Meanwhile, Romeo Fernandes makes a comeback to the FC Goa first team for the first time since 2016.

The FC Goa squad sees 4 foreigners being named in the squad in addition to 11 players from the home state, Goa.

The Gaurs’ squad for the 2021 edition of the AFC Champions League is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders:

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders:

Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards:

Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita