Philips awarded top honor by Red Dot jury with Design Team of the Year award

“Philips’ design team has achieved what many wish for, but few manage – holistic solutions that require the interplay of technology and design to make a lasting positive impact on the progress of their own company and the transformation of healthcare,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. “The multidisciplinary Philips Experience Design Team has been proving for years that it is a leader in the field of healthcare technology. The Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2022 award is a well-deserved recognition of their work.”

“For more than a decade we’ve recognized that integrated systems combining smart devices, systems, software, and services with real-time data and patient histories are the only way to deliver on the quadruple aim of better patient outcomes, enhanced patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care, and do it across the entire patient journey,” said Sean Carney, Chief Design Officer at Philips. “I am immensely proud that my team has been awarded the prestigious title of Red Dot: Design Team of the Year in recognition of the outstanding healthcare solutions they are helping deliver.”

In April, Philips received three Red Dot Design ‘Best of the Best’ awards for ground-breaking design excellence, bringing the company’s cumulative ‘Best of the Best’ total over the years to 27, next to more than 460 Red Dot awards in total. This year’s Red Dot: Best of the Best awards are for its MR 5300 1.5T MRI scanner, a smart, connected and sustainable diagnostic solution that is designed to simplify and automate complex clinical and operational tasks, while offering an industry-unique answer to minimizing the use of scarce helium, the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor, a new connected baby/video monitor system to support parents and their baby securely, and the Fresh Air Mask Lite, designed to allow people to comfortably breathe clean air and do it in style.

