Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched IndianOil’s premium 100 octane petrol, XP100, at Bhubaneshwar, XP100 -flagged off from Digboi Refinery

Bhubaneswar: Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also launched IndianOil’s premium 100 octane petrol, XP100, at Bhubaneshwar, and flagged off the first batch of XP100 from IndianOil’s 119-old heritage Digboi Refinery. Established in 1901, the Digboi Refinery was Asia’s first oil refinery and currently among the world’s oldest operating refinery.

“India is part of an exclusive club of countries globally where petrol with 100 or higher-Octane number is sold. XP100 has reiterated our commitment for providing better energy solutions to all. XP100 has been developed indigenously and is in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and our PM’s Energy Vision,” said Hon’ble Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

“XP100 is an ultra-modern, ultra-premium product designed to thrill your senses. It is the finest grade of petrol to give your vehicle higher power & performance and give you a delightful drive. The availability of XP100 in Bhubaneshwar is part of our promise to ensure diverse energy solutions in all parts of the country. We are especially proud that our oldest refinery at Digboi has adapted to the changing demands and successfully rolled out this premium product, which is being flagged off by our Hon’ble Minister,” added Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil.

Currently, the normal petrol marketed in India has 91 Octane. IndianOil’s premium grade petrol with 100 Octane is designed to rev up the engine, give faster acceleration, significantly boost engine performance, give better drivability, enhanced fuel economy and engine life. It exceeds IS-2796 specifications and is also an environment-friendly fuel with much reduced tailpipe emissions.

XP100 premium grade petrol is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Agra, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. It is being made available in Bhubaneshwar, along with Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. These cities have been selected basis their aspirational demographics and availability of high-end vehicles in these cities.

Related

comments