Odisha: Tata Steel BSL to construct two class-rooms in Nuahata High School near its plant

Narendrapur: Tata Steel BSL is going to construct two class rooms in the Nuahata High School in Banarpal block of Angul district. The foundation stone for the same was laid by Shri Rajanikant Singh, Hon’ble MLA, Angul and Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Shri Manibabu Kari, Vice President, Shared Services, Tata Steel BSL, Dr Ashish Mohapatra, Medical Officer, Tata Steel BSL, Shri Sachidanda Behera, Sarpanch of Nuahata Gram Panchayat, Shri Sibaram Majhi, Samiti member of Nuahata Gram Panchayat and other officers of the company, teachers and School Managing Committee members of the school and villagers were present on the occasion.

Commending Tata Steel BSL for the initiative, Shri Singh said the new class rooms, once completed, will be of immense help to the local students and urged the villagers to cooperate for early completion of the project.

Thanking the dignitaries and other public representatives for their support, Shri Kari said the company stands committed to extend all possible support to the community around its plant.

The new structure, to be built at a cost of Rs 14.70 Lakhs, will include approximately 1500 square foot area for two classrooms. This is part of the company’s initiative to create high-quality education infrastructure around its plant.

Tata Steel BSL has provided infrastructure support to 6 different schools including classrooms, boundary walls, and separate toilet blocks for girls and boys in 2019 around its plant located at Narendrapur in Dhenkanal district. Besides few days back one 1.5 long cement concrete road worth Rs 2 crore was inaugurated in Kurunti village under Odapada block of Dhenkanal district to extend support for better rural infrastructure.

