“Pepperfry launches its news store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Pepperfry, the leading ecommerce furniture and home goods company, announced the launch of its New Studio in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate into niche markets and strengthen its omnichannel consumer engagement in home and living space in India. Pepperfry’s studio footprint currently spans across 90+ cities with 180+ studios in the country.

Pepperfry Studios have transformed the furniture retail landscape in India. The company’s omnichannel strategy is driven by the expansion of FOFO studios across the country and it currently works with 90 plus unique partners. The new studio launched in partnership with Spring Leaf Ventures, is situated at a prime location at Amrit Nagar, Khandagiri, in Bhubaneswar, spanning across a carpet area of 1804sq.ft. It offers customers a first-hand experience of an infinite catalogue of furniture and home products. Customers will get specialized design advice from the company’s interior design consultants. The studio at Bhubaneswar aims at providing a personalized shopping experience tailored to the unique needs of home and living customersin Odisha.

Speaking of the launch Amruta Gupta, Business Head – Franchising and Alliances, Pepperfry said, “We are delighted to launch our new Studio in Bhubaneswar in partnership with Spring Leaf Ventures. Owning a Pepperfry franchise is an entrepreneurial success, and we aim to reach consumers beyond the larger catchment areas of metropolitan and tier 1 cities. Our franchise partners include a mix of successful businesses, women entrepreneurs, ex-army officials and first-time entrepreneurs. Today a large part of our Pepperfry customer interactions leverage AR and virtual product interactions. With our mission to spark a feeling called home across the world, we endeavor to consistently deliver great customer service.”

Nabanita Saha, (Owner of Franchise Studio) said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Pepperfry, India’s leading home and furniture marketplace. Pepperfry has pioneered a truly differentiated omnichannel business and we are proud to be a part of their journey in creating the largest omnichannel home and furniture business.”

Launched in 2017, Pepperfry franchise business model offers order fulfillment and after sales service by Pepperfry, support on studio design, launch & set up, operational guidance, marketing, and promotions. Pepperfry partners with local entrepreneurs who are aware of the hyper local demand cycles and trends. Pepperfry launches about 8-9 franchisees every month.

Pepperfry Accelerator Program was crafted in the year 2021 to expand Pepperfry’s offline footprint. The big differentiator of this program is the Capex required by franchise partners which starts with INR 15 lakhs. This model is based on 100% price parity and does not require the partner to hold product inventory, making it a mutually beneficial business association.