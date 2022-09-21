CM Naveen Patnaik has advised to work for change in grassroots based on #5T mantra by participating in the guidance program of newly appointed employees of the Fisheries and Livestock Development Department

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has advised to work for change in grassroots based on #5T mantra by participating in the guidance program of newly appointed employees of the Fisheries and Livestock Development Department. He said that fish and animal resources sector is the engine of growth in rural areas.

Fisheries & ARD Department newly recruited 4 veterinarians, 2 animal inspectors, 2 junior fisheries technicians and 1 junior engineer to provide better service to the rural people of the state. The Chief Minister has advised the officers to understand the importance of their responsibilities and work.

More than 60% of the people in rural areas do various farming as an agricultural state. Most of these are dependent on animal husbandry and fish production. The state government has continued its efforts to make their lives more comfortable, increase income and put a smile on the faces of farmers. #Odisha