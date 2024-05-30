People Of Odisha Will Decide About My Successor: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik clarified in an interview that VK Pandian is not his successor, stating that the people of Odisha will decide on his future successor.

On allegations by the opposition and former BJD leaders that ‘VK Pandian takes decisions on behalf of CM Patnaik’, CM Naveen said, “…This is ridiculous and I have said it often before, this is an old allegation and it holds no weight.”

IAS officer-turned-BJD’s star campaigner, Pandian, who is considered a successor to CM Naveen Patnaik, does consider himself as a successor to Naveen Patnaik’s values, similar to every youth in Odisha. Pandian is widely considered the second-most influential person in the party after Naveen. As the main election strategist for the regional party, Pandian has become the prime target for the opposition.