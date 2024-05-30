Hamdard invests in SIG’s aseptic carton technology to meet diverse consumer demands

Hamdard Laboratories India (Food division), a company known for its health and wellness products and beverages, has partnered with SIG to leverage its advanced aseptic carton packaging and filling solutions. The fast and flexible filling technology from SIG will help Hamdard meet the evolving consumer needs when it comes to affordability, the right size, long-lasting quality and convenience.

Hamdard opted for an SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic filling machine, which will be operated in its Aurangabad (Maharashtra) manufacturing plant. The advanced filling machine has the capacity to fill 24,000 SIG XSlimBloc carton packs per hour and the flexibility to fill nine different volume sizes ranging from 80ml to 200ml on the same filling line. The changeover time when switching pack size takes less than 15 minutes. This flexibility allows Hamdard to easily and quickly right-size their products based on consumer demands.

Vandana Tandan, Head of Markets India and Bangladesh at SIG: “Hamdard is one of the most celebrated beverage brands in India and SIG is excited to partner with them. The partnership will be beneficial for both SIG and Hamdard to grow their presence across India. SIG’s advanced technology will allow Hamdard to respond to the changing market needs, while maintaining the highest quality standard of the product. We are looking forward to a long and promising partnership.”

Hamdard will utilise SIG’s filling technology to package, for example, new varieties of the century-old iconic beverage brand RoohAfza, which includes milkshakes, lassi, juices, glucose drinks, and coconut water in SIG XSlimBloc carton packs, and will be available with a drinking straw. Hamdard will also partner with other industry players to explore co-packing opportunities.

Hamid Ahmed, CEO at Hamdard Laboratories India – Food Division: “Collaborating with SIG will help us broaden our packaging options and react quickly to changing market and consumer preferences and behaviour. The unmatched speed and flexibility of SIG’s filling solution will allow us to increase our production process efficiency and reduce our production cost.”

SIG’s state-of-the-art filling technology will support Hamdard in its efforts to reach a variety of different consumer groups across India and overseas, as the company aims to expand its reach and cover a wide range of price points. In addition, SIG’s technology will put Hamdard in an excellent position to reduce waste, save energy and minimize production time, underlining the company’s commitment to building a sustainable future.