ONGC to set up 10 Compressed Bio-Gas Plants in collaboration with EverEnviro

Mumbai: Energy Maharatna, ONGC and EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt. Ltd., a leading developer of compressed biogas (RNG) in India have formed a joint venture (JV) to set up 10 Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across India. The two firms have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same. These plants, being set up in the first phase, are expected to reduce India’s reliance on imported gas and boost domestic renewable energy production.

The 50:50 JV between ONGC and EverEnviro aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives, including the Global Bio-Fuels Alliance and the ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070. By harnessing diverse feedstocks such as agri waste, agro-industrial waste, energy crops, and municipal solid waste (MSW), the partnership aims to mitigate approximately 7.5 lakh tons of CO2 equivalent annually.

Satyan Kumar, Executive Director, Chief Corporate Strategy, ONGC, said, “Alternative fuels like biogas play a pivotal role in meeting our country’s energy demands while promoting circular economy principles and effective waste management. ONGC has set sights on being Net Zero by 2038 and hence we recognize the urgency of transition to clean energy by utilizing agro-industrial waste and municipal solid waste. Our partnership with EverEnviro in establishing CBG plants will significantly contribute to mitigating carbon emissions.”

Deepak Agarwal, Executive Director, BD and Strategy, EverEnviro said, “Our collaboration with ONGC, represents a significant milestone in our journey toward advancing renewable energy production in India. These projects will give a fillip to key government initiatives such as GOBARdhan scheme, Waste to Wealth, Make in India, Circular Economy, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are confident that our partnership will make a substantial impact in the CBG sector. The fermented organic manure produced as byproduct of CBG will promote regenerative agriculture, enhancing soil health and fertility in the catchment areas.”

EverEnviro aims to establish over 100 CBG plants across India based on diverse feedstock, including municipal solid waste (MSW), agro waste, and agro-industrial waste. The organisation is already executing 20+ CBG projects across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab with a significant capital investment of nearly Rs 2,000 Crores which will result into a robust output of 320 metric tons per day of CBG.