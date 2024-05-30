NTPC Bongaigaon Enhances Cleanliness Initiatives by Donating Community Dustbins

In a significant step towards promoting cleanliness and hygiene, NTPC Bongaigaon has taken a commendable initiative as part of the Swachatta Pakhwada campaign. Demonstrating its commitment to community welfare and environmental sustainability, NTPC Bongaigaon has donated nine community dustbins to the District Administration office.

The donation ceremony was held at the District Administration office, where Shri Akhilesh Singh, Business Unit Head of NTPC Bongaigaon, handed over the dustbins to Shri Subhram Aditya Bora, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kokrajhar. The event was held in the presence of Shri Onkar Nath, AGM (HR) of NTPC Bongaigaon, along with other distinguished officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Akhilesh Singh emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness and the role of such initiatives in ensuring a healthier environment for the community. He remarked, “NTPC Bongaigaon is deeply committed to contributing to the Swachh Bharat mission. By providing these dustbins, we aim to support the District Administration in managing waste effectively and promoting a clean and green Kokrajhar.”

Shri Subhram Aditya Bora, ADC, Kokrajhar, expressed his gratitude towards NTPC Bongaigaon for their thoughtful contribution. He highlighted the positive impact of such collaborative efforts between the corporate sector and the local administration in achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

This initiative by NTPC Bongaigaon is a part of its broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, which focus on sustainable development and improving the quality of life in the communities surrounding its operations. The company continues to play an active role in various community welfare programs depicting its commitment to social responsibility.