PASSING OUT PARADE – AUTUMN TERM 2023 INDIAN NAVAL ACADEMY, EZHIMALA

New Delhi,25th November: In a spectacular Passing out Parade (POP) held at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Saturday, 25 Nov 23, 158 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 105 Indian Naval Academy Course, cadets of 38 Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard), 35 and 36 Naval Orientation Course (Extended) passed out with flying colours, marking the culmination of their ab- initio training. The passing out trainees included 08 foreign cadets from 05 countries: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar and the first international women trainee from Mauritius.

The Parade was reviewed by the Chief Guest Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, who awarded medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the Ceremonial Review.

The ‘President’s Gold Medal’ for the Indian Naval Academy B.Tech Course was awarded to Midshipman Ravikant Ranjan. The other medal winners were as follows:-

(a) CNS Silver medal for INAC B.Tech Course – Midshipman Sushen Pujani

(b) FOC-in-C South Bronze Medal for INAC B.Tech Course-Midshipman Piyush N Thorve

(c) CNS Gold Medal for NOC (Extended) – Cadet Akash Dahiya

(d) FOC-in-C South Silver Medal for NOC (Extended) – Cadet Anaokar Shlok

(e) Commandant, INA Bronze Medal for NOC (Extended) – Cadet Samarth Rajput

(f) Director General Coast Guard Best Assistant Commandant – Asst Comdt Hitesh Rattan.

The Chief Guest was accompanied by Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA. VAdm MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command was the Conducting Officer and was accompanied by Mrs Madhumati Hampiholi, President NWWA (SR). VAdm Puneet K Bahl, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, along with Mrs. Anjali Bahl, President, NWWA Ezhimala, graced the occasion.

The successful trainees marched with their gleaming ceremonial swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy’s Quarterdeck, in Slow March – their ‘Antim Pag’ or final step at the Indian Naval Academy.

The CNS congratulated the trainees on parade for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and movements on parade. The Reviewing Officer graciously acknowledged the decision of parents for having encouraged and supported the trainees in choosing the noble profession of arms and thus committing to the service of nation. The Chief Guest commended the significant representation of first ever international women cadet from Mauritius. The integration of international trainees in the Indian Naval Academy not only strengthens India’s foreign cooperation but also highlights its world-class training facilities on a global stage.

The Reviewing Officer, Conducting Officer, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy and other dignitaries shipped the stripes of passing out trainees. They interacted with the passing out trainees and their parents over high tea and congratulated them for their successful completion of the rigorous training. These officers will now proceed to various Naval ships and establishments to further consolidate their training in specialized fields, and serve in the Indian Navy imbued with core Values of Duty, Honour and Courage.