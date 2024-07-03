Parliament Session Concludes as Both Houses Adjourn sine die; Both Houses Register more than 100% Productivity

After general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha, the First Session of Lok Sabha and 264th Session of Rajya Sabha were called from 24th and 27th June, respectively. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die yesterday, on 2nd July, 2024 while Rajya Sabha has been adjourned sine die today, 3rd July, 2024.

Addressing a Press Conference in New Delhi today, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju gave the details of proceedings of this session of the Parliament. First two days in Lok Sabha were devoted exclusively for the purpose of Oath/Affirmation of newly elected Members of 18th Lok Sabha. During the Session in total 539 out of 542 Members took Oath/Affirmation.

For facilitation of Oath/Affirmation, the President of India appointed Shri Bhartruhari Mehtab as Speaker Protem under Article 95(1) of the Constitution and Shri Suresh Kodikunnil, Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Shri T. R. Baalu and Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, persons before whom Members may make and subscribe Oath/Affirmation under Article 99 of the Constitution.

On 26th June, 2024, election of Speaker, Lok Sabha was held and Shri Om Birla, Member of Lok Sabha was elected as the Speaker through voice vote. On the same day, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi introduced his Council of Ministers to the Lok Sabha.

On 27th June, 2024, the President addressed both the Houses of Parliament assembled together under Article 87 of the Constitution giving details of past achievements of the government and also detailing out roadmap for future development of the nation.

On 27th June, 2024, the Prime Minister introduced his Council of Ministers to the Rajya Sabha.

Discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s address was scheduled to commence on 28th June, 2024 in both the Houses.

In Lok Sabha, due to interruptions, debate on the subject could be initiated only on 1st July, 2024. Shri Anurag Thakur, MP initiated the debate while Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, MP seconded the discussion in Lok Sabha. In total 68 Members took part in the debate while more than 50 Members laid their speeches on the Table of the House. Debate was replied to by Prime Minister after a discussion of more than 18 hours on 2nd July, 2024. There were 7 Sittings of about 34 hours in Lok Sabha and the productivity despite one day’s washout has been 105%.

In Rajya Sabha, discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s address was initiated by Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP which was seconded by Ms. Kavita Patidar, MP on 28th June, 2024. In total 76 No. of Members took part in the debate of more than 21 hours which was replied to by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 3rd July, 2024. Total productivity of Rajya Sabha has been more than 100%.