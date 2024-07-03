Punch.ev receives 5-stars from Bharat-NCAP making it India’s safest vehicle, Nexon.ev too receives 5-stars by Bharat-NCAP

Mumbai : Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, has started FY 25 on a high as the company announced its SUVs – the Punch.ev and the Nexon.ev – achieved the coveted 5-star safety ratingn by Bharat-NCAP. Notably, the Punch.ev earned the highest rating by any Indian vehicle tested. With this result, all Tata.ev SUVs are 5-star certified by Bharat-NCAP.

Carrying forward Tata Motors’ legacy of safer vehicles for Indian roads, the Tata.ev portfolio not only meets the needs of discerning customers but also excels in safety. The EVs boast features typically found in segments 2-3 tiers above their own, offering exceptional value to Indian consumers. Additionally, all Tata.ev models come standard with ZConnect connected car technology across all variants.

Punch.ev is the newest offering in the Tata.ev portfolio. Based on Tata.ev’s Pure EV architecture – acti.ev – it’s a versatile and multi-talented EV, elegantly packaged in a stunning, classical SUV design. The Punch.ev seamlessly brings together features like Arcade.ev, air purifier, end to end LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function, frunk, sunroof, all digital instrument cluster and infotainment among others. It also features 6 airbags, electronic stability program, ISOFIX, hill hold assist, roll over mitigation, iTPMS as standard features. While 360 degree camera, blind spot view monitoring, SOS calling, electronic parking brake with auto hold, all 4 disc brakes, and hill decent control are offered in select variants.

The kickstarter of India’s EV revolution, the Nexon.ev has sold over 68,000 units since its launch in 2020. It disrupts the market by not just offering a digital driving experience, featuring a 12 inch infotainment screen by Harman and a 9-speaker JBL sound system, but also through offerings like end to end LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function, Arcade.ev – a first of its kind infotainment app store, and Vehicle to Vehicle charging and Vehicle to Load technology – something which is found only in luxury vehicles. Its standard safety feature list includes 6 airbags, electronic stability program with iVBAC, ISOFIX, hill hold assist, roll over mitigation, iTPMS, and rear parking camera. Furthermore, 360 Degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, SOS Calling, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, All 4 Disc Brakes, and Hill Decent Control are offered in select variants.

India’s fastest booked EV, the Tiago.ev, truly democratized electric mobility, while the 4-star GNCAP rated Tigor.ev accentuates the feeling of luxury and comfort. Together, they offer features like leatherette seats, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, cruise control, electric ORVMs with auto-fold, and rain-sensing wipers. Safety is paramount with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, headlamp levelling, corner stability control, seatbelt reminder, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

The Indian EV market is currently in its growth phase and is consistently outperforming the overall passenger vehicle industry growth. In CY2023, the EV segment grew by over 90% against the 8% growth recorded by the PV industry. With a market share of over 74% in FY 24, Tata.ev grew by over 48% year-on-year – led by the introduction of the new Punch.ev and the upgraded gamechanger in the Nexon.ev. This growth was built on factors like ease of driving an EV, reducing range anxiety, and increasing charging infrastructure.