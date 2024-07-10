Paradip Port Authority Registers Record For Handling 41.12 MMT Cargo In 1st Quarter Of FY 2024-25

Paradip: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has marked a momentous achievement in its operational history, clocking an unprecedented 41.12 Million Metric Tons (MMT) cargo handling within the first 100 days of the fiscal year 2024-25.

This outstanding performance sets a new record for the port, reflecting a 4.78 per cent growth compared to the 39.25 MMT achieved during the same period in the previous fiscal year, FY 2023-24.

This significant accomplishment underscores the port’s critical role in bolstering India’s maritime infrastructure and its unwavering commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and capacity.

Under the dynamic leadership and visionary guidance of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, PPA has surpassed its previous benchmarks, showcasing notable growth and efficiency in its operations.

PPA Chairman, P.L. Haranadh, expressed his deep gratitude to the Minister, attributing this monumental success to his unwavering support and strategic direction.

This achievement highlights Paradip Port Authority’s ongoing commitment to setting new benchmarks in cargo handling and contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth. As PPA continues to expand its capabilities and improve its services, it remains dedicated to supporting India’s maritime infrastructure and fostering economic development.