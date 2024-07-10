Odisha Govt Okays 26 Projects Worth Rs 5,992.92 Cr To Create 19,364 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government marked a significant milestone today during the 130th SLSWCA Meeting, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The meeting resulted in the approval of 26 projects valued at Rs 5,992.92 crores. These diverse investments are set to transform Odisha’s economic landscape, reinforcing its status as a premier investment destination.

In a landmark decision, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) has approved a series of projects across diverse sectors including steel, chemicals, renewable energy, textiles, manufacturing, packaging, food processing, IT, infrastructure, and tourism. These projects will be implemented in 14 districts: Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurdha, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Koraput, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Puri. The total investment amounts to Rs 5,992.92 crores and is expected to create 19,364 potential jobs.

The steel sector witnessed significant interest with multiple expansion projects. GM Iron and Steel Company Limited is set to establish a 0.23 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant along with downstream and upstream facilities and a 45 MW CPP in Mayurbhanj, with an investment of Rs 745.00 Crores, creating 870 jobs. Shree Ganesh Metaliks Limited will expand its integrated steel plant in Sundargarh, encompassing SMS, MS Pipe, Sponge Iron, CPP, and Coal Washery facilities, with a projected cost of Rs 604.99 Crores, offering employment to 3,239 individuals. Times Steel And Power Private Limited plans to expand its existing plant by adding beneficiation, pellet, ferro alloys, billet, rolling mill facilities, and CPP in Sundargarh, with an investment of Rs 432.50 Crores, generating 615 jobs. Aryan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd will enhance its existing project by setting up SMS, CPP, rolling mill, and MS Pipe manufacturing units in Sambalpur, with a cost of Rs 323.00 Crores, creating 1,500 jobs. SSAB Energy and Minerals Ltd will expand its beneficiation plant by setting up a pellet plant, SMS, rolling mill, and CPP in Keonjhar, with an investment of Rs 212.00 Crores, offering 1,107 jobs. Additionally, Bhaskar Steel And Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd (Unit of KAI Steel) will add downstream facilities in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 530.00 Crores, generating 880 jobs.

In the steel downstream sector, Shyamshakti Metals Private Limited will establish a structural and pipe manufacturing unit in Rengali, Sambalpur, with an investment of Rs 650.00 Crores, creating 552 jobs. Cabcon India Limited will set up a manufacturing unit for aluminium conductors, wire rods, and cables in Sundargarh, with a cost of Rs 160.00 Crores, generating 1,000 jobs. Shreyash Aluminium and Alloys Private Limited will establish a High Grade electrical conducting rod and alloy rod manufacturing unit in Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 52.00 Crores, creating 100 jobs.

The chemical sector also saw significant investment. Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd will set up a perfumery ingredient manufacturing unit in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 300.00 Crores, generating 400 jobs. Odisha Chemtech Private Limited will establish a specialty chemical production unit in Jagatsinghpur in two phases, with a total investment of Rs 149.45 Crores, creating 150 jobs. Indian Explosives Private Limited will set up a commercial bulk explosives manufacturing unit in Kendujhar with an investment of Rs 54.60 Crores, generating 126 jobs.

In the renewable energy sector, EnvirocareInfrasolution Private Limited will set up a 100 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic captive power plant in Boudh, with an investment of Rs 351.00 Crores, generating 60 jobs. Solisys Solar Private Limited will establish a manufacturing facility for solar modules in Khurdha with an investment of Rs 59.50 Crores, creating 120 jobs.

In the textiles and apparel sector, Shree Hari Spinners Private Limited will set up a cotton yarn spinning mill unit in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 129.68 Crores, creating 700 jobs. Indian Stitches Private Limited (ISPL) will establish a garment manufacturing facility in Khurdha with an investment of Rs 50.55 Crores, generating 1,028 jobs.

The manufacturing sector also saw notable projects. Rushil Decor Ltd will set up an MDF and pre-laminated MDF manufacturing unit in Koraput with an investment of Rs 504 Crores, generating 285 jobs. Pratap Synthetics Limited will establish a manufacturing unit for PP woven bags, laminated bags, block bottom bags, and FIBC in Balasore with an investment of Rs 102.50 Crores, creating 550 jobs.

In the plastic and packaging sector, SGBL Infosystems Private Limited will set up a food-graded aseptic packaging (Tetrapack) production unit in Khurdha with an investment of Rs 60.03 Crores, generating 104 jobs. East India Packaging Private Limited will establish a corrugated fluted cartons manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 51.00 Crores, creating 150 jobs. KSV Packaging Industries Private Limited will set up a Tetrapak container manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 53.51 Crores, generating 53 jobs.

In the food processing sector, NandarajAgrotech Private Limited will set up a manufacturing unit for spices and snacks in Khurdha with an investment of Rs 92.60 Crores, creating 882 jobs. DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd will establish an automatic modern rice mill in Bhadrak with an investment of Rs 50.43 Crores, generating 98 jobs.

In the IT and infrastructure sector, Panda Estates will develop IT infrastructure in Khordha with an investment of Rs 112.80 Crores, generating 4,500 jobs. Sailabala Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. will establish a resort in Puri with an investment of Rs 73.20 Crores, creating 165 jobs. Godavari Commodities Ltd will set up a 3 MTPA coal washery project in Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 88.58 Crores, generating 130 jobs.

These 26 transformative projects, with a collective investment of Rs 5,992.92 crores, are set to create 19,364 employment opportunities. This initiative paves the way for enhanced industrial growth and economic prosperity in Odisha.

Odisha is experiencing a steady increase in investments across various sectors, driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities throughout the State.