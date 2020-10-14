Panasonic launches #DiwaliWaliSafai Campaign for responsible disposal of E-Waste

New Delhi: Intending to build a greener ecosystem and deliver a better tomorrow for the coming generations, Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, launched an awareness campaign, #DiwaliWaliSafai on responsible disposal of E-waste. Marking the International E-Waste Day, the campaign encourages consumers to be more responsible this Diwali with their cleaning by giving their old unused electronic devices for recycling.

Diwali, being one of the biggest festivals in India involves a lot of customs and practices; be it lighting diyas, playing cards, cooking delicious meals or replacing old items with new ones. And among these rituals is that of cleaning, an important and common practice in every household. #DiwaliWaliSafai by Panasonic is an endeavor to not only educate but also help consumers to responsibly dispose their E-waste by offering free of cost home pick-ups for large appliances and assistance in identifying closest collection centres.

Talking about the campaign, Ms. Ritu Ghosh, Head, Corporate Affairs & CSR, Panasonic India said, “Through our flagship program, Harit Umang – Joy of Green, we aim to nurture the ecosystem by developing sustainable practices and imparting knowledge on responsible environmental behavior by actively engaging with consumers and communities. #DiwaliWaliSafai is an extension towards this belief, committed towards safe collection and disposal of e-waste. Through these active engagements, we want to spread awareness and encourage ecofriendly practices amongst young and old minds alike.”

As part of #DiwaliWaliSafai campaign, Panasonic is also running an exciting contest inviting consumers to share images and their stories of the E-waste they are disposing responsibly this Diwali on its social media handles; wherein five lucky participants stand a chance to win Panasonic home appliance including Microwave, LED TV, Washing Machine, Air Conditioner and Refrigerator. The contest is live till 25th October 2020.

Mr. Shirish Agarwal, Head – Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic India, said, “With Diwali just around the corner, the cleaning spree that precedes the festival and is a common practice across households, will start soon. While we all get much engaged during this time of the year, we usually don’t pay attention to dispose of our old electronics safely. With #DiwaliWaliSafai, Panasonic is urging everyone to proactively become active agents of change and make this Diwali greener by responsibly discarding their e-waste.”

One can participate in the #DiwaliWaliSafaai campaign by following any of the below social media handle of Panasonic India

