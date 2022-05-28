Pan India MIFF: A celebration of India in its entirety

New Delhi :As India is celebrating 75 years of independence, our neighbouring nation Bangladesh is also in a festive mood as they have completed 50 golden years of their hard earned freedom. The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival which kick starts tomorrow will pay a fitting tribute to Bangladesh as ‘Country of Focus’ this year.

In commemoration of Bangladesh’s 50 years of Independence a special package of 11 films from Bangladesh as ‘Country of Focus’ will be screened at MIFF. It includes critically acclaimed film ‘Hasina- A Daughter’s Tale’(directed by Piplu Khan) which documents the iconic political figure of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The films in the Country Focus section trace the memories of Bangladesh liberation war and the sacrifices made by fellow countrymen for independence. Films like ‘Not a Penny Not a Gun’, ‘Jolo Guerrilla’ derive their inspiration from 1971 war which liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan. These films detail the pain and agony suffered by Bangladeshi people in their pursuit of freedom. ‘Jothorleena’ directed by Dilara Begum Jolly is a film which follows the extra ordinary life of Bangladeshi writer Roma Chowdhury and her battle against the untold agony inflicted upon her by war. ‘Kaan Pete Roi’ directed by Mofidul Hoque is also a touching portrayal of the ordeal of a Mathematics lecturer who took a bold stand against the atrocities during 1971 war.

(Grab from the film – Garden of Memories )

Films dealing with social issues like the plight of domestic workers returning from Middle East, issues faced by women in Bangladesh also find a place in the ‘Country of Focus’ Section. Premendra Mazumder, Vice President of Federation of Film Societies of India and Secretary(Asia-Pacific) of the International Federation of Film Societies curated the films in this section.

(Grab from the film – Not a Penny Not a Gun )

Take a look at the films in Country Focus category:

Nisshobdotar Shohor(Silence)

Director: Amitabh Reza Chowdhury

Genre: Short film

Duration: 12 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 31 May, 2022(6 pm to 8 pm)

Ripples

Director: Suborna Senjutee Tushee

Genre: Short Film

Duration: 45 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 03, June, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)

Not a Penny Not a Gun

Director: Makbul Chowdhury

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 40 minute

Language : Bengali and English

Screening Date & Time: June 02,2022 (6pm to 8 pm)

Jothorleena

Director: Dilara Begum Jolly

Genre: Bio Documentary

Duration: 40 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 01 June, 2022 (3.45 pm to 5.45 pm)

Hasina : A Daughter’s Tale

Director: Piplu R Khan

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 70 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: June 02,2022 (6pm to 8 pm)

Baganiya(Garden of Memories)

Director: Humaira Bilkis

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 55 mins

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 30 May, 2022 ( 6 pm to 8 pm )

Dojahaan (Their Stories, Their Truths)

Director: Ratan Paul

Genre: Docu Fiction

Duration: 73.10 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 31 May,2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)

Jonmoshathi (Born Together)

Director: Shabnam Ferdousi

Genre: Documentary

Duration:72 Min

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 01 June, 2022 (3.45 pm to 5.45 pm)

Araimon Shopno

Director: Abu Shahed Emon

Genre: Short Film

Duration: 35 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 30 May, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)

Kaan Pete Roi

Director: Mofidul Hoque

Genre: Documentary

Duration: 35 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 03, June, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)

Jolo Guerrilla

Director: Suman Delowar

Genre: Short Film

Duration: 48 minutes

Language: Bengali

Screening Date & Time: 03, June, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)