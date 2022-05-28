Pan India MIFF: A celebration of India in its entirety

New Delhi :As India is celebrating 75 years of independence, our neighbouring nation Bangladesh is also in a festive mood as they have completed 50 golden years of their hard earned freedom. The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival which kick starts tomorrow will pay a fitting tribute to Bangladesh as ‘Country of Focus’ this year.
In commemoration of Bangladesh’s 50 years of Independence a special package of 11 films from Bangladesh as ‘Country of Focus’ will be screened at MIFF. It includes critically acclaimed film ‘Hasina- A Daughter’s Tale’(directed by Piplu Khan) which documents the iconic political figure of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
The films in the Country Focus section trace the memories of Bangladesh liberation war and the sacrifices made by fellow countrymen for independence. Films like ‘Not a Penny Not a Gun’, ‘Jolo Guerrilla’ derive their inspiration from 1971 war which liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan. These films detail the pain and agony suffered by Bangladeshi people in their pursuit of freedom. ‘Jothorleena’ directed by Dilara Begum Jolly is a film which follows the extra ordinary life of Bangladeshi writer Roma Chowdhury and her battle against the untold agony inflicted upon her by war. ‘Kaan Pete Roi’ directed by Mofidul Hoque is also a touching portrayal of the ordeal of a Mathematics lecturer who took a bold stand against the atrocities during 1971 war.
Films dealing with social issues like the plight of domestic workers returning from Middle East, issues faced by women in Bangladesh also find a place in the ‘Country of Focus’ Section. Premendra Mazumder, Vice President of Federation of Film Societies of India and Secretary(Asia-Pacific) of the International Federation of Film Societies curated the films in this section.
Take a look at the films in Country Focus category:
Nisshobdotar Shohor(Silence)
Director: Amitabh Reza Chowdhury
Genre: Short film
Duration: 12 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 31 May, 2022(6 pm to 8 pm)
Ripples
Director: Suborna Senjutee Tushee
Genre: Short Film
Duration: 45 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 03, June, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)
Not a Penny Not a Gun
Director: Makbul Chowdhury
Genre: Documentary
Duration: 40 minute
Language : Bengali and English
Screening Date & Time: June 02,2022 (6pm to 8 pm)
Jothorleena
Director: Dilara Begum Jolly
Genre: Bio Documentary
Duration: 40 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 01 June, 2022 (3.45 pm to 5.45 pm)
Hasina : A Daughter’s Tale
Director: Piplu R Khan
Genre: Documentary
Duration: 70 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: June 02,2022 (6pm to 8 pm)
Baganiya(Garden of Memories)
Director: Humaira Bilkis
Genre: Documentary
Duration: 55 mins
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 30 May, 2022 ( 6 pm to 8 pm )
Dojahaan (Their Stories, Their Truths)
Director: Ratan Paul
Genre: Docu Fiction
Duration: 73.10 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 31 May,2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)
Jonmoshathi (Born Together)
Director: Shabnam Ferdousi
Genre: Documentary
Duration:72 Min
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 01 June, 2022 (3.45 pm to 5.45 pm)
Araimon Shopno
Director: Abu Shahed Emon
Genre: Short Film
Duration: 35 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 30 May, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)
Kaan Pete Roi
Director: Mofidul Hoque
Genre: Documentary
Duration: 35 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 03, June, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)
Jolo Guerrilla
Director: Suman Delowar
Genre: Short Film
Duration: 48 minutes
Language: Bengali
Screening Date & Time: 03, June, 2022 (6 pm to 8 pm)