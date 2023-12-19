Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Emphasizes National Security Concerns Amid Afghan Refugee Crisis

Islamabad, 19 December – In a recent statement, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to prioritizing national security, citing concerns over the large number of undocumented immigrants, particularly Afghan refugees, in the country.

In an article published in The Telegraph, Kakar highlighted the challenges posed by the presence of a significant population of undocumented immigrants and emphasized the need for a shift in approach to address the evolving dynamics of mass migration. He pointed out that governments worldwide are grappling with the complexities of migration driven by factors such as conflict, climate change, and economic opportunism.

“Our ultimate aim is to build a safer, more peaceful, and prosperous Pakistan – with associated benefits for our own people, for the region, and the wider world,” stated the prime minister.

The article in The Telegraph comes at a time when Pakistan is reevaluating its stance on hosting a large number of Afghan refugees. Kakar stressed that compromising national security to accommodate undocumented immigrants is no longer sustainable, signaling a potential policy shift on the refugee crisis.

The caretaker prime minister’s comments reflect the broader global discourse on migration and its multifaceted impact on national security, social cohesion, and economic stability. Governments worldwide are grappling with the need to strike a balance between humanitarian considerations and safeguarding their own national interests.

As Pakistan navigates through these challenges, it remains to be seen how the government will address the issue of undocumented immigrants, especially in the context of the ongoing situation in neighboring Afghanistan. The evolving dynamics of mass migration and its implications on regional stability are likely to remain at the forefront of policy discussions in the coming weeks.