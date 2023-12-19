Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to launch report on ‘A Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy’

New Delhi,19th December: Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Labour & Employment, in the presence of Shri Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20 India, Shri Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Shri Kapil Kapoor, Regional Director for Asia, International Development

Research Centre will launch a report on ‘A Green and Sustainable Growth Agenda for the Global Economy’. The launch will also be graced by His Excellency Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India. It is a comprehensive report addressing the prospects and challenges of green and sustainable growth for the global economy. The report has been prepared by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Ottawa, and the Global Development Network (GDN), New Delhi.

The publication is a collective contribution to the body of knowledge on this subject, providing valuable inputs for Brazil and the upcoming G20 presidencies. The report launch is scheduled for 19th December, 2023 at New Delhi. Following the report launch, an interactive panel discussion will take place highlighting the key topics in the report.

The report is a summary of the key discussions from the policy conference organised by NITI Aayog, International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and Global Development Network (GDN) on 28th – 29th, July 2023, that focused on green and sustainable growth. A G20 side event, it brought together 40 leading thinkers to deliberate on a new growth model for G20 members. These leading experts provided insights and ideas on energy, climate, and growth; technology, policy, and jobs; the growth implications of a fractured trading system and reshaping global finance for sustainable growth in addition to themes related to multilateralism as well as adjustment, resilience, and inclusion in an uncertain world. The report embodies the collaborative spirit of G20, tackling crises and challenges. It provides a realistic view of international development, acknowledging uneven progress and offering insights as benchmarks for researchers and stakeholders. Recommendations arising from the conference are highlighted as critical for shaping dialogue and building consensus among member states. Some of the key ideas and thoughts shared by the experts during the two-day deliberations were also incorporated in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.