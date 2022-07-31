Over 600 participants run at the 2nd edition of 5 kms Lifelong Fight Lazy Run at Delhi

New Delhi: Super Model and fitness icon Milind Soman and Bharat Kalia, Founder of Lifelong Online Flagged off India’s 2nd edition of 5 km Lifelong Fight Lazy Run with an aim to bring the‘Fight’ to everyone’s doorstep today i.e. Sunday, 31st July 2022 at 7:00 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. There were over 600 participankts in the run.

The Lifelong Fight Lazy Run is a movement urging all Delhiites to fight their lazy selves and it is aimed at encouraging people to push themselves to be their fittest versions.

There were fun fitness games post the 5km run. The winners of fitness games received exciting prizes from Lifelong.

Speaking at the run, super model and fitness icon Milind Soman, the brand ambassador of Lifelong Online (Fitness Category), said, “We have launched ‘Fight Lazy,’ a movement that’s very close to my heart. It’s where I wake up and fight my lazy self every day. And have fun whilst doing it. We’re excited that Lifelong Fight Lazy Run is getting bigger and a whole lot more fun coupled with a set of interesting games. It’s overwhelming to see tremendous response from participants.”

Bharat Kalia, the CEO of Lifelong Online commented, “At Lifelong Online, we believe that it is only we who stop ourselves from being fit. That’s why we launched ‘Fight Lazy’ last year with our fitness brand ambassador, Milind Soman. We wanted to make fitness fun for everyone. Being a marathon runner, fitness is extremely important to me. I understand the need to push yourself every day to be fitter than the day before. Now, to make it even more fun, we’ve organised the Fight Lazy Run in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The Fight Lazy Run is not a competition. It’s not a marathon. It’s not about winning prizes. Here, the biggest prize is fighting your lazy self. I am happy to see the turnout of participants at our 2nd edition in Delhi.”