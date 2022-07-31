Jeremy clinches India’s second gold medal for weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2022 after India’s first Gold was win by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu yesterday

New Delhi : Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the 19-year-old from Mizoram, bagged India’s second gold in the 67 kg category of weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg (140kg in Snatch + 160kg in C&J) at the Games, which is a CWG record. It is the fifth medal for India in the competition and the second gold. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated Jeremy for his achievement.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu won India’s first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 by lifting a total of 201 KG in women’s 49 KG weightlifting event. Sanket Sargar bagged silver in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event. Bindyarani Devi won a Silver Medal in Women’s 55 kg Weightlifting and Gururaja Poojary secured Bronze in Men’s 61kg weightlifting category.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu wished Jeremy for his achievement. The President tweeted,

“Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory.”

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the Gold medal in his very first Commonwealth Games and setting a phenomenal Commonwealth Games record as well. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Our Yuva Shakti is creating history. He said, at a young age Jeremy has brought immense pride and glory. The Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

Earlier the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning Gold Medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “The exceptional Mirabai Chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes.”

Sports Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning the Gold medal at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the weightlifting 67kg category. Shri Thakur tweeted, “Jeremy’s Gold in Men’s 67kg weightlifting in CWG 2022 is a perfect example of the growth of an athlete from Khelo India to the TOPS core group.” The Minister said, Jeremy, has broken the Games record too. He said India is proud of him.

Earlier Shri Thakur congratulated Mirabai Chanu and tweeted, “Much awaited Gold by Mirabai Chanu, creating a new Games Record in Women’s 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift. You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in CWG2022. #Cheer4India”