OTTplay to host the first edition of OTTplay Changemaker Awards, 2023

OTTplay, India’s first AI-powered one-stop destination for streaming, content, reviews, and recommendations, is all set to divulge the first edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Award, on March 26th, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. This will be a marquee event that will honor and celebrate the outstanding talents who are driving a creative revolution in the entertainment sector. Winners from 30 category will be felicitated during the ceremony.

The award ceremony will honor under 40 disruptors from the entertainment industry. The ceremony will be a star-studded affair featuring some of the A-lister celebrities and influencers who have proven the mettle of their talent in their art industry. The event will bring together trendsetters from regional cinema, business leaders, content creators, and tech enablers.

Talking about the award, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “The award will felicitate the trendsetters, the disruptors, the entertainers, the round pegs in the square holes, who believe in exploring diverse mediums to entertain the viewers. Being the debut edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards, we will recognize and appreciate the feats achieved by the innovators and influencers. With this inaugural edition of the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards, we aim to create an entertainment legacy of excellence for the years to come.”

Get ready to experience the groundbreakers of the entertainment industry at the OTTplay changemakers awards. The award will focus on segments across entertainment, films, OTT, production, fashion, social influencers, etc.

OTTplay transitions from a content discovery engine that curates content from 60+ Indian and international OTTs to a streaming platform that allows audiences to access their favorite content from 15 different OTT platforms with a single subscription. The premium subscription platform, OTTplay premium, which includes the availability of 20,000+ shows, web series & movies from 15 different OTTs at an affordable price is truly standing tall to their claim Mazey karo multiply.