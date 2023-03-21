The International Conference on “Imagining and Translating the ‘Other’: Engaging with Contemporary Indian Literature” inaugurated at CUO

The International Conference on “Imagining and Translating the ‘Other’: Engaging with Contemporary Indian Literature” of the Department of English Language and Literature (DELL), Central University of Odisha, Koraput kicked off at 2.30 P.M. on 20 March 2023. The engaging and stimulating curtain raiser was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of CUO, Prof Chakradhara Tripathi. He highlighted the significant features of Indian and western literature and the importance of the English language. He said, “The English language is an international language by which we can reflect our rich culture and literature to the world. So, translation plays an important role in maintaining a balance between two cultures”. A perfect human culture will be developed through the mixture of East and Western cultures. And it is possible only by means of translation, he added. He emphasized the cosmopolitan nature of English and its role in connecting the local with the global. In addition to this, he explained the mission and the vision of the University. He hoped the Conference will look at the whole range of subject matters that have animated modern Indian literature, thereby helping to build bridges across regions and imagine a nation that is truly unified in its diversity.