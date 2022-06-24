Opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to file his nomination for the election on June 27

New Delhi : In a big breaking, the opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha will be filling his nomination for the election on June 27.
Besides, Sinha will be visiting Bihar & Jharkhand for two days from today onwards
