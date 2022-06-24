NationalTop News

Opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to file his nomination for the election on June 27

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : In a big breaking, the opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha will be filling his nomination for the election on June 27.

Besides, Sinha will be visiting Bihar & Jharkhand for two days from today onwards

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.