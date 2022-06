New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July 6. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon normally covers the entire country by July 8.

After an early start, the monsoon had been pushing late over south peninsular India and central India in absence of favourable systems. As on date, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Porbandar and Vadodara in Gujarat, Shivpuri and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and Churk in Uttar Pradesh.