Union Health Minister on Three-Days tour to Puducherry and Chennai from 24th-26th June 2022

New Delhi :Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Puducherry and Chennai from 24th June till 26th June 2022. With the aim of collaborative participation and focussed implementation of programs and initiatives, Union Health Minister’s visit underscores the efforts of enduring, resilient and sustainable health system strengthening through holistic approach.

Union Health Minister in Puducherry

In an effort to further strengthen the health system in the state, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Puducherry on 24th June 2022. At Puducherry, Union Health Minister will lay the foundation stone of International Centre of Excellence for training in Medical Entomology (VCRC) in presence of Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister & Health Minister, Puducherry. Thereafter, he will visit the state-of-art facilities at VCRC and interact with students and faculty members, which will be followed by a presentation by Director, VCRC.

At Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Dr. Mandaviya will inaugurate International School of Public Healthand interact with students and faculties.

In a joint meeting, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will review the activities of Health Ministry and Fertiliser Ministry. He is also scheduled to visit Health & Wellness Centre, Kilputhupatu and review E-Consultancy & E-Sanjeevani.

Union Health Minister in Chennai

During the Chennai visit, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Tamil Nadu Govt. Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Ommandurar from where he will virtually lay the foundation stone of CGHS Wellness Centre & Lab in Avadi. Dr. Mandaviya will hold a meeting with the Mission Director of e National Health Mission (NHM) in the State followed by a review and presentation on Good Practices of NHM.

In a bid to further promote R&D in the field of Petrochemicals in order to develop new technology, applications & handholding of entrepreneurs by technology transfer, Intellectual Property (IP) and knowledge base, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone of New Technology Centre at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Guindy followed by visit of facilities at CIPET. He is also scheduled to visit facilities of Madras Fertilizer Limited (MFL), Manali, and Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd., TNMSC, Drug Warehouse, Anna Nagar.