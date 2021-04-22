CITYBhubaneswarBusinessCovid-19Covid-19 OdishaOdishaOdisha Breaking News OMC signs 2nd phase tripartite understanding with BMC and KIMS to establish & manage 500-bed COVID19 Hospital in Bhubaneswar April 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bhubaneswar: OMC signs 2nd phase tripartite understanding with BMC and KIMS to establish & manage 500-bed COVID19 Hospital in Bhubaneswar. As a responsible PSU, we continue to support Odisha’s concerted efforts to fight against COVID19 pandemic. Related