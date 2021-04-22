Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Thanks Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik For Medical Oxygen Supply To Maharashtra

Bhubaneswar: After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM thanks the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for ‘oxygen support’ at a very critical time.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray thanks CM Naveen Patnaik thank him for helping in procurement & transportation of oxygen from Odisha.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to CM
Naveen Patnaik today to thank him for helping in procurement & transportation of oxygen from Odisha to Maharashtra and for standing by each other in these crucial times, as one nation truly!,” tweets CMO Maharashtra .

