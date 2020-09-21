OMBADC appoints REPL as a Design consultant for Development of Education Infrastructure in Sundargarh, Odisha

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) has appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. (REPL) to provide consultancy and prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Development of Education Infrastructure for 93 schools in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

REPL will prepare the comprehensive design and development plan for each school. It includes survey and developing project plan, understanding the site conditions to prepare the specific plans, comprehensive Architectural, structural and MEP services designs, and DPRs as per the OPWD Codes with cost estimates. The estimated cost for developing the education infrastructure for each school is INR 1.5cr. The project will include construction of new buildings, hostels, kitchen and dining hall, library, science labs, smart class & furniture, approach road, storm drainage system, anganwadi centre, landscaping etc. Each school will be designed as eco-friendly to limit the direct and indirect impact on environment and give a healthy indoor environment.

In an official statement, Mr. Pradeep Misra, CMD-REPL said, “Improving the quality of education is key to growth of the country. Good infrastructure ensures the uninterrupted learning and development of the students and leads to a spike in enrollment too. The impact of such initiatives may not be directly quantifiable and measurable. However, it will have multiplier positive impact on many families year on year.”

Talking about the project, Mr. Zulquer Nain, VP-Real Estate Advisory, REPL said “While providing the consultancy and preparing the DPR, we will work on designs and get it approved by IITs / NITs / Govt. Institution. While working on innovative and schematic designs, we will be adhering to National Building Code, relevant IS codes and Local building bylaws. Since the state is vulnerable to natural calamities, we will also have to ensure minimum land disturbance and protect all existing vegetation to the fullest. We will incorporate all applicable national operational safety norms and principles of universal design to maximize accessibility of people.”

The company is already working in the state for Jharkhand Govt.’s State Guest House in Puri and master plan for 5 towns. Apart from this, the company is also working on many infrastructure and planning projects pan India including Smart Cities, BIM consultancy for Chennai Metro, Medical College with Hospital facility, Highway, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Street Vending Plan etc.

