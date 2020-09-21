Alliance Air Direct daily flight operations connecting Jagdalpur to Raipur & Hyderabad commenced from Today

Jagdalpur: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited has added Jagdalpur to its list of destinations. Alliance Air is the first airline to connect Jagdalpur by air transport. Direct daily flight operations connecting Jagdalpur to Raipur & Hyderabad commenced from 21st September 2020. The airline has deployed its 70 seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route. This route has been awarded to Alliance Air to bolster regional connectivity under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The inaugural was held at Maa Danteshwari airport, Jagdalpur. The flight was virtually inaugurated by Sh. Bhupesh Baghel, hon’ble Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh. The chief minister also interacted with passengers through video-conference from Raipur. The inaugural flight was given water canon salute at Jagdalpur airport. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civial Aviation. Govt. of India also shared a congratulatory video message for the inauguration of flight service in Bastar. Passengers were thrilled about the new flight and much awaited air connectivity in Bastar and many spoke at large about how this flight was no less than a boon for them.

Flight 9I 885 departs from Hyderabad at 0900 hrs and arrives in Jagdalpur at 1025hrs further departing from Jagdalpur at 1055 hrs & arrives in Raipur at 1200 hrs. Flight 9I 886 departs from Raipur at 1230 hrs and arrives in Jagdalpur at 1335 hrs further departing from Jagdalpur at 1405 hrs and arrives in Hyderabad at 1540 hrs.

Jagdalpur is said to be the paradise of tourists looking for fun and frolic. The city is an abode of wildlife, temples, waterfalls, caves, lakes, museums and historic monuments. The city is home to Chitrakote falls also known as ‘The Niagra falls of India’, National Parks like Kanger Ghati National Park & Indravati National Park. Some of the other must-visit places in Jagdalpur are Teerathgarh Falls, Kotumsar Cave, Tamda Ghumar waterfalls, Mendri Ghumar waterfalls, Danteshwari temple, the historic temples in Barsoor, Jagannath temple, Mavli temple, Laxmi-Narayan temple, the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple and more. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has identified Jagdalpur-Teerathgarh-Chitrakoot-Barsur-Dantewada-Teerathgarh Circuit as one of the 45 mega tourist destinations / circuits in India on the basis of footfalls and their future tourism potential.

This flight reduces travel time & adds to the comfort of tourists. It is the constant endeavour of Alliance Air to connect various parts of India to its fast-growing aviation network, contributing to overall development of all the regions especially tier 2 & tier 3 cities.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond.

