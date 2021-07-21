Olympics 2020 with Doordarshan and All India Radio

New Delhi: Behold the mega coverage of Olympics 2020, brought to you by Prasar Bharati, through its twin network of Doordarshan and All India Radio, and dedicated sports channel DD Sports.

The coverage spans from pre to post-Olympics and will be available on our TV, Radio and Digital platforms across the country.

Details of platform-wise coverage are hereunder:

DD Sports

Daily Shows on Olympics

Show Time India @ Tokyo 8:30 PM Olympics Highlights 9:00 PM Olympics Stat Zone 9:30 PM

Different sporting events at the Olympics will be broadcast Live daily on DD Sports from 5 AM to 7 PM. Details of the same will be made available everyday on DD Sports and AIR Sports Twitter Handles (@ddsportschannel & @akashvanisports).

Contributing towards the ‘Cheer for India’ campaign, DD Sports will produce a 4 Hours+ discussion based show with Sports celebrities as a precursor to Tokyo Olympics 2020. This special show will be broadcast Live on DD Sports from 11 AM to 1 PM on 22nd and 23rd July, 2021. Each day, there will be two different sessions with different themes. The two Sessions of 22nd July will be repeated from 7 PM to 9 PM same day and from 9 AM to 11 AM next day on July 23rd on DD Sports.

DD National

Opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics – 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Special DD Sports show recorded with Sports celebrities as a precursor to the Tokyo Olympics – 12:00 PM to 4:15 PM

DD News

Special programme – Monday to Friday – 7 PM, Saturday – 5 PM

Special segments in Breakfast News, Mid Day Prime and News Night

DD India

Special programme everyday at 8.30 PM

Special segments in Breakfast News, Mid Day Prime and News Night

All India Radio

S. NO. Programme Details Broadcast Date/Timings (IST) Mode of Broadcast 1. Curtain Raiser 22.07.2021 2230 Hrs. onwards All AIR Capital stations, FM Rainbow network, DRM, and other interested AIR stations. The programme will also be carried over Youtube Channel (www.youtube.com/user/doordarshansports), DTH and on NewsonAir mobile App within territory of India. 2. Daily Highlights 23.07.2021 to 08.08.2021 2230 Hrs. onwards daily -do- 3. Periodic FM Updates 24.07.2021 to 07.08.2021 During 0700 Hrs. to 1900 hrs. daily Breaking news may also be broadcast on FM Channels whenever India wins medal. FM Rainbow network 4. Off-Tube Commentary of select Hockey matches As per Annexure-I All AIR Capital stations, FM Rainbow network, DRM, and other interested AIR stations. The programme will also be carried over Youtube Channel (www.youtube.com/user/doordarshansports), DTH and on NewsonAir mobile App within territory of India. 5. Off-Tube Commentary Of select Badminton matches As per Annexure-II -do- 6. Pre-Games Programmes as build up to 2020 Tokyo Olympics Last of 3 –programme series on 19th July, 2021 2200 Hrs. -do-

NOTE: The regional version of Curtain Raiser and Daily Highlights programmes may be broadcast by Non- Hindi AIR stations at their convenient time on the next day preferably during morning transmission.

ANNEXURE-I

Date/ Day Match Details Venue Match Timings (IST) 24.07.2021 (Saturday) India Vs. New Zealand (Men)-Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0630 Hrs. onwards 24.07.2021 (Saturday) India Vs. Netherlands (Women)-Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 1715 Hrs. onwards 25.07.2021 ( Sunday) India Vs. Australia (Men) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 1500 Hrs. onwards 26.07.2021 (Monday) India Vs. Germany (Women)-Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 1745 Hrs. onwards 27.07.2021 ( Tuesday) India Vs. Spain (Men) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0630 Hrs. onwards 28.07.2021 (Wednesday) India Vs. Great Britain (Women) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0630 Hrs. onwards 29.07.2021 ( Thursday) India Vs. Argentina (Men) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0600 Hrs. onwards 30.07.2021 (Friday) India Vs. Ireland (Women) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0815 Hrs. onwards 30.07.2021 (Friday) India Vs. Japan (Men) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 1500 Hrs. onwards 31.07.2021 (Saturday) India Vs. South Africa (Women) -Pool Match Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0845 Hrs. onwards *01.08.2021 (Sunday) India specific Quarter final match (Men) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo TBC *02.08.2021 (Monday) India specific Quarter final match (Women) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo TBC 03.08.2021 (Tuesday) 1st Semi-final match (Men) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0700 Hrs. onwards 03.08.2021 (Tuesday) 2nd Semi-final match (Men) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 1530 Hrs. onwards 04.08.2021 (Wednesday) 1st Semi-final match (Women) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0700 Hrs. onwards 04.08.2021 (Wednesday) 2nd Semi-final match (Women) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 1530 Hrs. onwards *05.08.2021 (Thursday) Match for Bronze Medal (Men) Match for Gold Medal (Men) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0700 hrs. onwards 1530 Hrs. onwards *06.08.2021 (Friday) Match for Bronze Medal (Women) Match for Gold Medal (Women) Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo 0700 hrs. onwards 1530 Hrs. onwards

* AIR will broadcast off-tube commentary of Quarter-Finals and matches for Bronze medal only if Indian teams features in those matches.

NOTE: Off-tube commentary of aforesaid Hockey matches would be broadcast subject to availability of live feed.

ANNEXURE-II

Date/ Day Match Details VENNUE Match Timings (IST) 31.07.2021 (Saturday) Men’s Double Semi-Finals Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court 0530 hrs. onwards 01.08.2021 (Sunday) Women’s Singles Semi-Finals Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court 1700 Hrs. onwards *01.08.2021 (Sunday) Men’s Doubles Bronze medal match Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court TBC 02.08.2021 ( Monday) Men’s Singles Semi Finals Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court 0930 hrs. onwards 02.08.2021 ( Monday) Women’s Singles Final Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court Followed by Men’s Singles Semi Finals 02.08.2021 ( Monday) Men’s Double Final Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court Followed by Women’s Single final match 02.08.2021 ( Monday) Men’s Singles Final Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court 1630 hrs. onwards

*AIR will also broadcast off-tube commentary of Men’s Doubles Bronze medal match if Indian pair features in that match.

NOTE: Off-tube commentary of aforesaid Badminton matches would be broadcast subject to availability of live feed.

News Services Division of All India Radio (AIR News Network)

Olympics Quiz with AIR News: Daily in SportsScan programme since 1st July 2021. Winners from all over the country will get Team India Jersey. This initiative is tied up with SAI.

AIR Olympics Special Series: Daily Profiles of Indian team members in SportsScan Programme & Prime Time News Bulletins.

Daily SportsScan with focus on Tokyo Olympics and India’s medal prospects.

Branding of Surkhiyon Mein Daily Program between 7.40 pm – 7.50 pm as [email protected] Olympics

Exclusive News Stories/Voice casts: Focus on India’s medal prospects, Preparations of the team and support by Government.

Exclusive Interviews and Special Discussion Programmes in “Surkhiyon Mein” in Hindi & in “Spotlight” in English with members of Indian Contingent, Eminent sportspersons, coaches on India’s preparation, prospects and performance at Tokyo Olympics.

Cheer4India Campaign: Messages of Eminent sportspersons, coaches, relatives of team members, social influencers will be broadcast by AIR News and its 46 Regional News units in 77 languages, along with their sound bytes, video messages, selfies posted on our social media platforms.

Vox-Pop of citizens, former leading sports persons and influencers wishing the best to the Indian team is being highlighted.

Regional Publicity: Our Regional News Units in different States/UTs across the country are broadcasting news stories and profiles of Indian players from their respective States/UTs in their respective regional languages.

Social media platforms of the News Network of All India Radio across the country are amplifying the coverage by posting photos, videos and related stories through Tweets and Info-graphics in English, Hindi and Regional Languages.

Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS), the Digital Arm of Prasar Bharati, will amplify the coverage by Doordarshan & All India Radio through its network of Social Media platforms, News Website, NewsOnAir App and PBNS Telegram channel (https://t.me/pbns_india).