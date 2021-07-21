Odisha based Singer Sona Mohapatra featured by Spotify on Times Square Billboard, New York City

Bhubaneswar : In a matter of pride, Odisha based Singer, music composer and lyricist Sona Mohapatra have again achieved a milestone in her career as she has been among handpicked artists whose huge billboard was put up at the Times Square in New York City. Spotify displayed a billboard featuring Mohapatra as a face of the ‘EQUAL’ campaign launched by the streaming platform.

Mohapatra , excited over her achievement shared her happiness through her social media handle.

“This happened!! To be on a Times Square, #NYC billboard is a #popculture milestone for an artist. To be the face of a message for a more EQUAL world an honour. For an independent artist, almost impossible. Thank you for the belief,” tweeted Mohapatra.