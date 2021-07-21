GE wins multiple orders of high-voltage power transformers and reactors from India’s largest transmission utility

New Delhi : GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE:GE) announced today it has recently been awarded multiple orders to supply 765 kV transformers and reactors in India. The contracts have been awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), India’s largest state-owned transmission company. As part of the order, GE will provide 13 units of 765 kV transformers and 32 numbers of 765 kV reactors.

GE’s transformers and reactors will be installed in the new substations that will be set up in the Indian state of Rajasthan by PGCIL, to evacuate 8.1 gigawatts (GW) of power from the state’s solar energy zones under Phase-II of the Transmission System for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan project. This includes the evacuation of energy from four solar energy zones within Rajasthan for onward dispersal of power to various beneficiaries – 1.05 gigawatts (GW) from Bhadla, 2.2 gigawatts (GW) from Fatehgarh, 1.9 gigawatts (GW) from Ramgarh and 2.95 gigawatts (GW) from Bikaner.

Rajasthan, located in northern India, receives maximum solar radiation intensity with very low average rainfall. It also has an abundance of desert and uncultivated lands, making it the ideal place for solar energy generation. Due to these geographical and environmental advantages, Rajasthan is emerging as a leader in renewable energy generation among the Indian states. India’s government has set a target for establishing 175 gigawatts (GW) renewable capacity by 2022, which includes 100 gigawatts (GW) from solar and 60 gigawatts (GW) from wind. This includes the solar generation potential of about 20 gigawatts (GW) in Rajasthan.

Pitamber Shivnani, President & CEO, GE’s Grid Solutions, South Asia, said: “With a persistent focus on decarbonization and round-the-clock power, we believe that the Indian energy landscape will continue to undergo a significant positive transformation. The transmission system for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan is an excellent initiative by India’s government to promote the use of green energy. As a leader in grid modernization solutions, we are always proud to join hands with valued customer Power Grid Corporation of India to implement innovative solutions that will help India accelerate its energy transition journey.”

Reinforcing GE’s commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, this project’s transformers and reactors will be supplied from GE’s Grid Solutions’ state-of-the-art power transformer manufacturing facility in Vadodara, India. GE’s comprehensive suite of power transformers support a wide range of voltage levels with applications in generation and transmission. GE’s power transformer technology provides several benefits to customers, including exceptional performance, quality and reliability with digitized protection and monitoring schemes and advanced design and testing capabilities.