India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 41.76 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 41.76 crore (41,76,56,752), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 20.83 lakh (20,83,892) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
10,04,581 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 95,964 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 13,04,46,413 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 53,17,567 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|73351
|84
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2868242
|85040
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|338720
|562
|4
|Assam
|3602401
|156151
|5
|Bihar
|8525414
|199140
|6
|Chandigarh
|276946
|1803
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3443609
|96034
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|225438
|181
|9
|Daman & Diu
|161706
|773
|10
|Delhi
|3531651
|223135
|11
|Goa
|475074
|11672
|12
|Gujarat
|9544962
|314213
|13
|Haryana
|4083322
|211894
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1281076
|3203
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1324693
|50021
|16
|Jharkhand
|3045845
|115871
|17
|Karnataka
|9077032
|310882
|18
|Kerala
|2740089
|225377
|19
|Ladakh
|87210
|14
|20
|Lakshadweep
|24301
|114
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|11286804
|489457
|22
|Maharashtra
|9931114
|423176
|23
|Manipur
|464441
|1273
|24
|Meghalaya
|395347
|420
|25
|Mizoram
|343088
|1058
|26
|Nagaland
|324103
|624
|27
|Odisha
|4193390
|277191
|28
|Puducherry
|237330
|1757
|29
|Punjab
|2277267
|73626
|30
|Rajasthan
|9502517
|273037
|31
|Sikkim
|289327
|205
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|7535536
|357132
|33
|Telangana
|5019721
|395759
|34
|Tripura
|994485
|15481
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|15396213
|569736
|36
|Uttarakhand
|1807077
|43833
|37
|West Bengal
|5717571
|387638
|Total
|130446413
|5317567
