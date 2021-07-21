India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 41.76 Cr

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 41.76 crore (41,76,56,752), as per the 7 pm provisional report today. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 20.83 lakh (20,83,892) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

10,04,581 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 95,964 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 13,04,46,413 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 53,17,567 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 73351 84 2 Andhra Pradesh 2868242 85040 3 Arunachal Pradesh 338720 562 4 Assam 3602401 156151 5 Bihar 8525414 199140 6 Chandigarh 276946 1803 7 Chhattisgarh 3443609 96034 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 225438 181 9 Daman & Diu 161706 773 10 Delhi 3531651 223135 11 Goa 475074 11672 12 Gujarat 9544962 314213 13 Haryana 4083322 211894 14 Himachal Pradesh 1281076 3203 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1324693 50021 16 Jharkhand 3045845 115871 17 Karnataka 9077032 310882 18 Kerala 2740089 225377 19 Ladakh 87210 14 20 Lakshadweep 24301 114 21 Madhya Pradesh 11286804 489457 22 Maharashtra 9931114 423176 23 Manipur 464441 1273 24 Meghalaya 395347 420 25 Mizoram 343088 1058 26 Nagaland 324103 624 27 Odisha 4193390 277191 28 Puducherry 237330 1757 29 Punjab 2277267 73626 30 Rajasthan 9502517 273037 31 Sikkim 289327 205 32 Tamil Nadu 7535536 357132 33 Telangana 5019721 395759 34 Tripura 994485 15481 35 Uttar Pradesh 15396213 569736 36 Uttarakhand 1807077 43833 37 West Bengal 5717571 387638 Total 130446413 5317567 Total 130446413 5317567

